Unusual event application submitted before Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
People are advised to keep an eye out for unusual activity on the evening of 24 December, into the early hours. This may include jingling sleigh bells, trotting reindeers and sipping milk.
The unusual event application to the Council states that the purpose of this event, which will be delivered by a flying sleigh and eight flying reindeers, is to spread joy to all this festive season.
Commenting on the unusual event notice, the Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Jonathan Nunn, said: “Christmas is a very busy time of year, and we are very surprised to have received this unusual but very exciting event notice last minute. I would urge everyone, particularly our younger residents, to please be vigilant this festive season and if they hear sleigh bells, not to go outside. Instead, they should close their eyes, and go back to sleep right away.”
Are you planning an event in 2024? Be sure to notify West Northamptonshire Council by visiting: Notify us of an event - Introduction - Online form (achieveservice.com)