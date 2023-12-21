Unusual event application submitted before Christmas

These days it’s so easy to apply for a temporary event licence, and today West Northamptonshire Council has received an unusual application for an event, right before Christmas. Submitted by S. Claus, the application states that the ‘Chief Toymaker’ intends to issue a present to everyone in West Northamptonshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People are advised to keep an eye out for unusual activity on the evening of 24 December, into the early hours. This may include jingling sleigh bells, trotting reindeers and sipping milk.

The unusual event application to the Council states that the purpose of this event, which will be delivered by a flying sleigh and eight flying reindeers, is to spread joy to all this festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the unusual event notice, the Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Jonathan Nunn, said: “Christmas is a very busy time of year, and we are very surprised to have received this unusual but very exciting event notice last minute. I would urge everyone, particularly our younger residents, to please be vigilant this festive season and if they hear sleigh bells, not to go outside. Instead, they should close their eyes, and go back to sleep right away.”