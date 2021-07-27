The selected young conservationist will get an access-all-areas experience.

A Midlands zoo has launched a search for several ‘young conservationists’ from across the region, including one from Northampton

Twycross Zoo on the border of Leicestershire and Warwickshire wants to thank young people aged between six and 12 for their support by offering them the chance of an access-all-areas experience.

It is also hoped that the ‘young conservationist’ competition will help to inspire the next generation to become an advocate for the natural world and the animals with whom we share our planet.

Twycross Zoo has selected Northampton as part of its search as a thank you to local residents who have shown support for the zoo over the last 18 months.

In 2021 alone, 1,867 Northampton residents visited the conservation charity, contributing to the zoo’s vital ongoing conservation work and charitable aims.

Northampton’s successful young candidate will join four others from across the Midlands, who share their enthusiasm for the natural world.

Dr Sharon Redrobe OBE, CEO at Twycross Zoo, said: “We know that young people in Northampton are incredibly passionate about the challenges facing the natural world.

“The next generation is calling for action and we want to give a voice to all future conservationists.

“Together, we can make a real impact in the fight to protect the world’s most vulnerable species. This is a unique opportunity to say thank you, give young people a platform, and share their hopes and ambitions for the future of our planet.”

Successful applicants will gain first-hand experience of the inner workings of the zoo - with a behind-the-scenes tour, up-close encounters with some of the zoo’s inhabitants and the chance to try their hand at animal enrichment-making activities for their favourite species.

The young conservationists in chief from each area will be led by their ‘zoo mentor’ for the day to learn more about the species cared for at the zoo, as well as its world-leading husbandry techniques and veterinary practises.

They will also have the chance to be the zoo’s ‘roving reporter’ - interviewing the Twycross zoo team and visitors to create their own exclusive content to be shared with the zoo’s avid social media followers.

As part of their visit, the budding conservationists will be invited for a one-to-one session with the zoo’s discovery and learning team leader for a chance to share their ideas about how best to protect and preserve the species with whom we share our planet.

Dr Sharon Redrobe OBE added: “Today, the world is facing a global extinction crisis with more than one million species now at risk of extinction. It is the next generation that will feel the true impact of the current natural crisis and we must do all we can to help empower them to make a difference.”