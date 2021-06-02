'Tireless' Northampton Hindu community group invited to Buckingham Palace for Queen's Award

Northampton's Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation have been working to enrich lives in the town for 25 years.

A community group that "tirelessly" works to enrich the lives of Hindus in Northampton has been recognised with the highest award for volunteers in the UK.

The Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation has been providing advice, running events and fighting for welfare needs in the town for over 25 years.

It includes lighting up Northampton every year with its annual Diwali celebrations as well as its landmark project to build a multi-million pound Hindu Temple and Community Centre in Northampton.

Now, the community based in Weston Favell has been named one of this year's recipients of The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service - the highest such award in the UK.

The award has been given to IHWO in recognition of their outstanding efforts ‘to enrich the lives of Hindus and wider communities by meeting their social, cultural, educational and wellbeing needs’.

Chairperson of IHWO Neelam Aggarwal-Singh MBE DL JP said: “We are absolutely delighted that the hard work of our fantastic team has been recognised.

"This is a huge honour and we as an organisation are so excited. This is an award that is given to volunteers who are truly exceptional in their impact and I can proudly say that our team is sincerely dedicated to serving the needs of the community. Acknowledgement of that commitment always feels great.”

Representatives of IHWO will receive the award crystal and certificate from Mr James Saunders Watson, Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire later this summer.