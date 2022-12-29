These 10 nurseries and pre-schools in Northampton were rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in 2022

Did your child’s setting make the list?

Here are 10 nurseries and pre-schools in Northampton that have been graded ‘good’ by Ofsted in their latest inspections in 2022.

Following a full inspection of a nursery, the education watchdog grades the setting as either ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.

They come to the final decision by looking at the quality of education, leadership and management, behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

Did your child’s nursery make the list? Take a look…

1. Brixworth Day Nursery Northampton Road, Brixworth, Northampton, Northamptonshire NN6 9DX. Rating: Good. Latest report: 14 June 2022

2. Wallace Road Nursery School Wallace Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7EE. Rating: Good. Latest report: 25 July 2022.

3. Daisy Chain Pre-School Southfields Community Centre, Farmhill Road,Southfields, Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 5LH. Rating: Good. Latest report: 27 July 2022

4. Ashbourne Day Nurseries Barring Street, Upton Meadows, Northampton, Northamptonshire NN5 4DD. Rating: Good. Latest report: 27 July 2022.