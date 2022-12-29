News you can trust since 1931
[email protected] Day Nursery in Abington.

These 10 nurseries and pre-schools in Northampton were rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in 2022

Did your child’s setting make the list?

By Megan Hillery
15 minutes ago

Here are 10 nurseries and pre-schools in Northampton that have been graded ‘good’ by Ofsted in their latest inspections in 2022.

Following a full inspection of a nursery, the education watchdog grades the setting as either ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.

They come to the final decision by looking at the quality of education, leadership and management, behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

Did your child’s nursery make the list? Take a look…

1. Brixworth Day Nursery

Northampton Road, Brixworth, Northampton, Northamptonshire NN6 9DX. Rating: Good. Latest report: 14 June 2022

Photo: Brixworth Day Nursery

2. Wallace Road Nursery School

Wallace Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7EE. Rating: Good. Latest report: 25 July 2022.

Photo: Wallace Road Nursery School

3. Daisy Chain Pre-School

Southfields Community Centre, Farmhill Road,Southfields, Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 5LH. Rating: Good. Latest report: 27 July 2022

Photo: Daisy Chain Pre-School

4. Ashbourne Day Nurseries

Barring Street, Upton Meadows, Northampton, Northamptonshire NN5 4DD. Rating: Good. Latest report: 27 July 2022.

Photo: Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Upton Meadows

