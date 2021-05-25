The Gruffalo returns to popular Northamptonshire beauty spot with augmented reality app

Salcey Forest.

A number of children’s characters will be brought to life at a popular Northamptonshire forest with the help of an augmented reality app.

Families can use the brand-new Gruffalo Spotter 2 app to follow a trail at Salcey Forest and learn about the characters from the story The Gruffalo.

The Augmented Reality (AR) app mixes the animated characters with the real-world environment, encouraging children to explore and giving them a forest experience like no other.

Responding to instructions such as waving, stomping, flying, dancing and roaring, visitors will trigger the AR characters to magically come to life and interact with them.

The self-led trail around Salcey Forest is packed with facts about forest animals with activities to complete including rubbings and interactive activities on some of the panels.

Simon Fowler, recreation manager for Forestry England said: “This is such an exciting development and will deliver a completely different forest experience for our visitors.

“The Gruffalo is a much-loved story and to be able to once again bring the characters to life in their natural setting is fantastic.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the two worlds of technology and nature together again with this new app.”

The Gruffalo Spotter 2 app, which has been developed and animated by Nexus Studios, is available for free with no in-app purchases from the App Store and Google Play, but needs to be downloaded before visiting the park.

Barney Goodland, associate producer at Magic Light Pictures added: “Following the run away success of the first Spotter app we’re delighted to be bringing The Gruffalo back to the forest for 2021.

“We’re always looking to further children’s enjoyment of The Gruffalo and this is an innovative way to incorporate new technology with a real-world experience.

“Working with Forestry England and Nexus Studios has been a real joy and it’s exciting to now be sharing Gruffalo Spotters 2 with families.

“Most importantly for us the app is completely free, which means that it’s there for everyone to enjoy.”