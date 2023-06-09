The 9 best rated outdoor play areas in Northampton, according to Google Reviews

A great and mostly free way to entertain the kids when the sun is out

Sometimes there is nothing a child likes more than a couple of hours running around a park and enjoying the swings and slides.

And although Northampton and surrounding areas are not short of a play area, which ones will the kids love the most and more importantly, which ones will keep them happy for the longest?

So, in time for the warmer weather and ahead of the long school summer holidays, we have rounded-up the play areas that are rated the best by Google reviewers. The reviews are all out of five and are based on that person’s opinion, which could reflect space around the play area, equipment within or whether there is a cafe and toilets nearby.

Here are the nine best rated outdoor play areas in Northampton and beyond, according to Google reviews.

1 . The best play areas in Northampton, according to Google reviews There are plenty of play areas to choose from in Northampton. Here are the best ones...

2 . Abington Park Rated 4.7 from 58 reviews. One reviewer said: "A lot of areas to play."

3 . Sywell Country Park Rated 4.6 from 2,300 reviews. One reviewer said: "Great play area for kids."

4 . Hunsbury Hill Country Park Rated 4.5 from 718 reviews. One reviewer said: "There's a great play space for the kids as well."

