News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website

The 9 best rated outdoor play areas in Northampton, according to Google Reviews

A great and mostly free way to entertain the kids when the sun is out
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:16 BST

Sometimes there is nothing a child likes more than a couple of hours running around a park and enjoying the swings and slides.

And although Northampton and surrounding areas are not short of a play area, which ones will the kids love the most and more importantly, which ones will keep them happy for the longest?

So, in time for the warmer weather and ahead of the long school summer holidays, we have rounded-up the play areas that are rated the best by Google reviewers. The reviews are all out of five and are based on that person’s opinion, which could reflect space around the play area, equipment within or whether there is a cafe and toilets nearby.

Here are the nine best rated outdoor play areas in Northampton and beyond, according to Google reviews.

There are plenty of play areas to choose from in Northampton. Here are the best ones...

1. The best play areas in Northampton, according to Google reviews

There are plenty of play areas to choose from in Northampton. Here are the best ones... Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Rated 4.7 from 58 reviews. One reviewer said: "A lot of areas to play."

2. Abington Park

Rated 4.7 from 58 reviews. One reviewer said: "A lot of areas to play." Photo: WNC

Photo Sales
Rated 4.6 from 2,300 reviews. One reviewer said: "Great play area for kids."

3. Sywell Country Park

Rated 4.6 from 2,300 reviews. One reviewer said: "Great play area for kids." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4.5 from 718 reviews. One reviewer said: "There's a great play space for the kids as well."

4. Hunsbury Hill Country Park

Rated 4.5 from 718 reviews. One reviewer said: "There's a great play space for the kids as well." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:GoogleNorthampton