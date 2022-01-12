Taking the lead at doggy nursery in Daventry to make sure your pet is top of the pups!

You take out a second mortgage for new school uniform and your little darlings pick out a pencil case and a shiny pair of shoes eager to start class.

Mums and dads will be getting pre-school nerves as it's time for their pups to head to the classroom.

Doggies Friend Daycare Centre is introducing Puppy Preschool for newbies aged 12 to 22 weeks.

The business has been taken over by Sarah Shannon and Sophie Lawford and moved from 20 High March to 38 High March.

"Quite simply, we're living the dream," said Sarah.

The ladies have both worked for the company for more than five years and follow the same passion and goals as the previous owners.

Sophie added: "We are passionate about our jobs we absolutely love the dogs."

Their dedication is reflected in the business being awarded a five-star licence and been named Best Dog Daycare in Daventry and one of the best in the county.

They agreed: "We love looking after all the gorgeous fur babies and doing it as a full-time job is a joy."

Puppies under six months mix with other puppies their age to help with building their confidence and helping with social skills.

There will be a maximum of six puppies per session and sessions will start from January 14, every Friday from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

And your pups are in very safe hands. Playtime will be structured and monitored making sure every dog is happy and comfortable.

Sarah said: "When your puppy reaches six months old, they can graduate into our normal daycare for half days and full days.

"We still have spaces in our normal full time day care, please visit our website and fill out our registration form to register your interest, then please call us to book your dog's trial."

Sessions are £15 per session for the Puppy Preschool .

Telephone 07380 224930 or email [email protected]

