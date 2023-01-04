Support to help people in West Northamptonshire reach your New Year, healthier you goals

As we enter 2023, it is a time to reflect on the year we have had with many of us, making goals or setting achievements for the New Year – whether it be to stop smoking, achieving your healthy weight, moving more, or improving your mental wellbeing.

These are all important factors for you to live a healthier you in 2023.

If you are motivated to achieve one of the above or more, but are not sure where to start, then West Northamptonshire Council Public Health Team have several services that are on hand to help you.

Councillor Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health at West Northamptonshire Council

Stop smoking service

With support, you are three times more likely to quit smoking for good and the West Northamptonshire Stop Smoking Service is here to help you achieve just that.

The service offers a 12-week programme of telephone support, as well as e-cigarettes, 12-week supply of e-liquid and nicotine replacement therapy sent straight to your door at no cost to you.

The health benefits to quitting smoking are well known, however an often-overlooked benefit, is the positive impact it can have financially.

The average cost of a pack of premium cigarettes now totals £12.71 and smokers in Northamptonshire spend on average £1,945 per year on the habit.

The increase in the cost-of-living has made many of us reflect on what we spend our money on, and try to determine what we can, or cannot, live without.

For smokers, starting the New Year with a goal to stop smoking could ease some of the financial pressure too.

So start your New Year smoke free with the help of our stop smoking service and get in touch today to find the right tools and support for you.

If you live in West Northamptonshire, call us on 0300 126 5700 or visit us at: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/stopsmoking

Weight management service

The West Northamptonshire Council Public Health Weight Management Service offers a free 12-week course to help you meet your goal with in-person and online options for you to choose from, such as; Slimming World, Northampton Town Football Club, Trilogy Active, Northampton Saints (Shred7) or ShapeUp4Life Digital programmes available.

To be eligible for the service you must be 18 years old or over, live in Northamptonshire, have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 28 or above, not be pregnant and not have been a paying member of a weight management service in the last 3 months.

For more information about the weight management service or to find out if you are eligible, please visit: https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/keeping-healthy/weight-management

Councillor Matt Golby, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health at WNC said: “It is important you take the steps you need to look after yourself, whether it be going out for walks, being out closer to nature, stopping smoking or even connecting more with friends and family members. These can all have a huge impact on your health and wellbeing.

"Our services are on hand to help you and offer great support whether it be in person or online, giving you the option that works best for you."

With winter upon us, this time of year can be difficult and a lonely time for many.

There is support and advice on hand to help you if you are feeling low in mood, struggling with your mental health or need some friendly advice.