Support group for Northamptonshire’s community of SEND mothers has big plans for 2025
Northants SEND Mummas was founded by Shumi Syed and Emma Briggs in spring last year, after they merged their two separate groups operating from different areas of the county.
The pair soon became friends after establishing their shared values and aspirations, which is when they decided to join forces to have a greater positive impact.
Shumi described Northants SEND Mummas as a peer support group for mothers and female carers of children with special educational needs and disabilities.
Their focus is on the wellbeing of mothers and offering inclusive family events, in which fathers, partners and children are also welcome to join.
“Everyone can be themselves and feel relaxed,” said Shumi. “No one bats an eyelid at meltdowns and it’s an environment where you don’t have to worry. Support is there.”
Shumi once again spoke to the Chronicle & Echo to share the group’s ambitious plans for 2025, which includes a sponsored hike in the Brecon Beacons on April 19. The money raised will enable them to provide more vital activities for mothers across the county.
Wellness sessions for mothers will be introduced monthly from April, as well as continuing with their wellness walks and mumma’s nights out.
Since their last feature in this newspaper, the group has hosted a silent disco, a crafting and board game cafe meet up, messy play for children, and workshops with a play therapist and a solicitor on SEND law.
“We are so busy and have a lot of ideas in the pipeline,” said Shumi, who went on to share their plans to host the “community event of the year”.
Booked for July 12 at Rectory Farm Community Centre, Northants SEND Mummas is hosting a summer festival – and will be inviting inclusive and diverse groups of all kinds.
Not only will it be a celebration of the community, it will enable families to meet like-minded others and there will be food outlets and live music.
When asked why it is important to continue spreading the word about this support group, Shumi spoke of the loneliness and isolation that mothers of SEND children can often face.
Northants SEND Mummas gives them the chance to meet others in similar situations, to receive peer support, a listening ear and to learn from one another.
The founders are also pleased to have created a space for everybody, including fathers who feel more comfortable in no pressure environments and this has helped families to bond.
“The growth and transformation of the group has been humbling,” said Shumi. “This is the best thing we could have done. We share ideas, values and drive, and we have more than 1,100 members on the private Facebook group.”
The pair have even had to welcome another committee member on board to meet the growing demand for the support group across the county.
