Support group for Northamptonshire’s community of SEND mothers has big plans for 2025

A support group for Northamptonshire’s community of mothers to children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), which has more than 1,100 members on Facebook, has big plans for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants SEND Mummas was founded by Shumi Syed and Emma Briggs in spring last year, after they merged their two separate groups operating from different areas of the county.

The pair soon became friends after establishing their shared values and aspirations, which is when they decided to join forces to have a greater positive impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shumi described Northants SEND Mummas as a peer support group for mothers and female carers of children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Northants SEND Mummas was founded by Shumi Syed and Emma Briggs in spring last year, after they merged their two separate groups operating from different areas of the county.

Their focus is on the wellbeing of mothers and offering inclusive family events, in which fathers, partners and children are also welcome to join.

“Everyone can be themselves and feel relaxed,” said Shumi. “No one bats an eyelid at meltdowns and it’s an environment where you don’t have to worry. Support is there.”

Shumi once again spoke to the Chronicle & Echo to share the group’s ambitious plans for 2025, which includes a sponsored hike in the Brecon Beacons on April 19. The money raised will enable them to provide more vital activities for mothers across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellness sessions for mothers will be introduced monthly from April, as well as continuing with their wellness walks and mumma’s nights out.

Northants SEND Mummas is a peer support group for mothers and female carers of children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Since their last feature in this newspaper, the group has hosted a silent disco, a crafting and board game cafe meet up, messy play for children, and workshops with a play therapist and a solicitor on SEND law.

“We are so busy and have a lot of ideas in the pipeline,” said Shumi, who went on to share their plans to host the “community event of the year”.

Booked for July 12 at Rectory Farm Community Centre, Northants SEND Mummas is hosting a summer festival – and will be inviting inclusive and diverse groups of all kinds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only will it be a celebration of the community, it will enable families to meet like-minded others and there will be food outlets and live music.

When asked why it is important to continue spreading the word about this support group, Shumi spoke of the loneliness and isolation that mothers of SEND children can often face.

Northants SEND Mummas gives them the chance to meet others in similar situations, to receive peer support, a listening ear and to learn from one another.

The founders are also pleased to have created a space for everybody, including fathers who feel more comfortable in no pressure environments and this has helped families to bond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The growth and transformation of the group has been humbling,” said Shumi. “This is the best thing we could have done. We share ideas, values and drive, and we have more than 1,100 members on the private Facebook group.”

The pair have even had to welcome another committee member on board to meet the growing demand for the support group across the county.

For more information and to join Northants SEND Mummas, visit the group’s Facebook page here.