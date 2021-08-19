Summer fete at Northamptonshire care home raises £1,200 to help pay for touchscreen tables for residents

Picture: Duncote Hall and The Lakes care homes

Residents and staff of Duncote Hall and The Lakes care homes in Northamptonshire – which provide specialist dementia, nursing and personal care – were joined by relatives, friends and locals for a summer fete on Saturday (August 14).

The outdoor fete – which included a variety of family-friendly activities such as a treasure hunt, beat the goalie, name the teddies, and guess how many sweets in the jar – was organised by staff members from the care homes who had formed a committee to raise funds for the residents.

Members of the community voluntarily provided entertainment and education, including Morris Men, a studio band, and Dogs for Good, who brought along three furry friends including an 11-week old puppy.

A tarot card reader predicted the future, and an arts and craft stall provided a creative outlet – both of whom donated all of their takings to the residents’ fund. They were joined by stalls offering artwork and pottery, plants and even a popcorn maker.

Attendees were refreshed all day with an array of food and drinks including a barbecue, cookies, cakes and an ice cream van.

With fundraising for residents at its heart, the committee team members received an overwhelming response from local businesses who gifted donations to the tombola – with prizes including passes to Lamport Hall, tea for two, a meal at The Folly, 60 minute massage, go kart racing, and even paint balling for up to 10 people.

More than 100 people attended, and their comments included “how nice” it was to attend an occasion like this in the community, and the staff were praised by others for such a “well organised” event.

Home manager Becky Williams said: “I’m so proud of the team and it’s been touching to see the local community get involved so enthusiastically. In total we raised £1,293.94 for the residents’ fund, which we will put towards the purchase of two interactive touchscreen tables for our residents.

“The large interactive devices can connect to the internet and can be used for our residents’ individual or group activities. We will be uploading specific games and apps that will encourage our residents to exercise their minds and socialise, share and communicate – so we’re really excited at the prospect of seeing them in action.

“After what’s been an incredibly challenging period for our residents, their loved ones and our staff, it was heart-warming to see our community spirit as strong as ever. We’re looking forward to planning for next year’s event already.”