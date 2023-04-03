Successful craft fayre and Easter egg hunt hosted by Northampton guiding units

32nd St Matthew’s Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers

A group of Northampton guiding units held a craft fayre and Easter egg hunt over the week, which has been marked as a success.

On Saturday (April 1), the 32nd St Matthew’s Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers hosted a craft fayre, an Easter egg hunt and cafe, with the Guides hosting at the tea rooms at Kingsley St Matthew’s Parish Rooms.

The event was a success and was an essential part of fundraising for the 32nd St Matthew’s Guiding units.

The group helps to educate girls and create a safe space for them to be themselves and have fun.

According to organisers, the group meets in a recorded area of high deprivation in Northampton and funds raised are used to provide resources such as books, equipment and once in a life time UK based and international trips.

Money raised will help us to reach more girls to provide the Girlguiding experience to girls living in deprived areas and with additional needs.

The 32nd St Matthew’s Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers have spaces for girls between four and 18 years old.