Stuck for ideas over half-term? Here's 10 family days out in Northamptonshire for under £10

Families looking for a great day out for under £10 can choose from ten amazing attractions across Northamptonshire this half-term and autumn.

The list has been compiled by tourism body Northamptonshire, Britain’s Best Surprise as part of its Go Northamptonshire! initiative, which focuses on all the county has to offer, ranging from well-known attractions to a host of hidden gems.

James Miller, Chairman, Northamptonshire, Britain’s Best Surprise, said: “The journey out of Covid lockdown has involved increasing numbers of families looking for places to go and things to do in this country.

“Value for money has also been important and Northamptonshire has a wide range of attractions which provide a fantastic day out without breaking the bank, and don't forget that exploring our stunning rural countryside, exploring our ancient towns and villages and visiting a wealth of beautiful medieval churches is FREE too.”

The Go Northamptonshire! initiative has been supported by the North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire Unitary Councils.

For more great ideas on things to do in Northamptonshire, visit www.gonorthamptonshire.co.uk

1. 1. Evenley Wood Garden – a beautiful, 60-acre privately owned woodland set in the heart of Northamptonshire countryside near Brackley. Adults - £7, children aged 4 to 16 - £1. Photo Sales

2. Northampton Museum & Art Gallery – home to the world's largest shoe collection and Northamptonshire's flagship museum, reopened in July 2021 after an extensive £6.7 million expansion. Free to enter although donations are welcome. Photo Sales

3. Stanwick Lakes – a 750-acre countryside attraction and nature reserve in the heart of the beautiful Nene Valley. Extensive and imaginative play areas, open spaces and paths that families, walkers, cyclists and nature lovers can explore. Pay only for parking, £3.80 all day in September, October and November. Photo Sales

4. West Lodge Farm Park – an award-winning farm park where children and adults of all ages can have hands on experiences of farm and country life. The farm has a huge timber play adventure barn, and all of the animal activities take place undercover. Adults and children - from £3, toddlers - £2. Photo Sales