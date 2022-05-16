Squirrel Scout groups launch in Northampton

‘The interest has been huge’

By David Summers
Monday, 16th May 2022, 8:15 am

The first Squirrel Scout groups for four to six-year-olds have launched in Northampton.

There are two ‘Dreys’ – one at 1st Hardingstone and one at 27th Northampton. Others are due to open shortly.

Vicky Taylor assistant section leader Viking Scouts and Squirrels said: “The interest has been huge, as parents are keen for their youngster to start learning lifeskills and have fun.

1st Hardingstone

“This week our Squirrels learnt about Scouting and about each other. We made our own mini campfires and sang camp songs.”

27th Northampton
