Showtime at Weston Favell Shopping Centre as sparkling new Santa's Grotto opens

It’s showtime at Weston Favell Shopping centre this Christmas! Santa is back with a new sparkling grotto, sponsored by Milton Keynes’ Theatre.

Tickets are still only £4.50 per child including a gift from Santa. This year’s grotto will operate right up to Christmas Eve, and bookings can be made in advance on our booking system to ensure the safety and wellbeing of visitors as well as Santa and the elves, so book early to avoid disappointment. Shoppers can find details on how to book at westonfavellshopping.com.

But that’s not all! Tickets to Milton Keynes’ theatre’s pantomime, ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’, are up for grabs in the centre’s latest giveaway. Take a picture in their ‘Selfie Sleigh’ located on the upper mall and upload it on social media each week to be in with a chance of winning theatre tickets to a variety of different shows.

Children also have the opportunity to win some special gifts too in the ‘Sparkle Express’ competition.

Between now and Monday December 20 find the magical talking post-box next to Gallone’s Ice cream parlour ready for children to post their letters to Santa via the centre’s Sparkle Express service. Each week, one lucky winner will be chosen at random, who will WIN an early present from their list!

Weston Favell’s marketing manager, Zoë Butler, said “We were very fortunate to still be able to host some Christmas activities last year, but it wasn’t the same without Santa’s grotto, so we are so excited that Santa is back this year! We have lots of fun lined up for the Christmas period so hope everyone can join us.”

One of last year's activities that has made a return is the light-up star located on the lower mall. Following a great success with more than 1,300 messages being hung on display, it is back in the same location, but this time the centre wants you to share a Christmas wish.

