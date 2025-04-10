‘Secret book fairy’ continues to leave treats for children in this Northampton neighbourhood each weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “secret book fairy” has been praised for leaving treats for the children of a Northampton neighbourhood to find with their families each weekend.

Over the past couple of months, a mysterious person has left singular books in different locations around Dallington – with a note inviting children to take them home to enjoy should they be the first to find them.

Andrea Anastasia, who has been part of the Friends of Dallington Village Management Committee over the past year, reached out to the Chronicle & Echo to applaud the sense of community this has created.

As the Management Committee is active on social media to engage with the community, the mysterious presents were soon brought to their attention.

Andrea says it has now become a weekly tradition, with many families posting pictures to social media when they have found the books. There tends to be around three dotted around Dallington each weekend.

When asked what the response has been from families in the community, Andrea said: “Everyone is so engaged. Kids don’t choose books as much, they choose technology, so it is nice to do something traditional.

“It gives the kids something to look forward to and something to do with their families on Saturday mornings.”

One family joins the search every weekend and shares it on social media – and Andrea is touched that the books sometimes return packaged up again once they have been used by a family so others can enjoy them.

The secret book fairy wishes to remain anonymous as they do not want it to become about them, or for people to issue their thanks for this community incentive.

Instead, the focus remains on engaging the families of Dallington, adding value to the community and creating a warm sense of community among those who take part and share online.