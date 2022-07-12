Fierce heat did not stop crowds turning out in their droves for the 13th Crick Scarecrow and Music Festival.

Last weekend’s festival was bigger and better than ever before with stalls, entertainment, food and drink on Bury Dyke, The Marsh and the playing fields.

Scary characters had been popping up in the village in the lead up to the event and hundreds of people took the time to vote for their favourite display, which is yet to be announced.

One of the organisers Jane Udale said: “When I think what such a small group of volunteers along with the village community groups manage to organise I am astounded.

"We had record number of visitors on Saturday and more than 700 votes for favourite scarecrow – the winner will be announced on Sunday at 7pm in The Wheatsheaf along with the raffle draw. The extension of the festival to include the playing field area was a huge success and everyone I have spoken to has said what a great time they had and how the atmosphere around the village over the weekend was wonderful.”

She said it is not yet known how much was raised for local charities and community groups.

Jane added: “The feeling is it will be our best so far.”

The festival, sponsored by Campbell Property Services in Daventry Butcher’s Pet Care, Custom Heat, Crick Parish Council, Crick Post Office, PTS Travis Perkins, Wilson Browne Solicitors and Venture Caravans, also included classic cars, dancers, music, games and stalls.

Fun in sun Crowds enjoy fun in the sun.

Watch out, watch out... Making friends with some of the villagers.

Simply pawsome! Top of the pups.

Up and away Colourful scene from the film-hit 'Up'.