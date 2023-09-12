‘Safe and Secure’ Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Wellingborough awarded ‘Good’ by Ofsted

Watch more videos on Shots!

Kiddi Caru in Wellingborough achieved a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating in their latest inspection which took place in on the 25th January 2023. This is the second year in a row that this nursery has been awarded a ‘Good’ grading by Ofsted.

The day nursery, which is a part of Grandir UK, is known for its welcoming and homely atmosphere that enables staff to make the most of their own skills and the children’s development. Kiddi Caru in Wellingborough is a respected nursery for its high standards of childcare and early years learning.

The report complimented the nursery team for creating an inclusive setting, where children and their families feel valued and welcome: “Staff make effective use of books to teach children about diversity and ensure children's family structures and backgrounds are reflected in the nursery. For instance, children share family photos of celebrations from home. Staff use this to extend children's learning about other cultures.”

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Wellingborough celebrating their ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

According to the report, parents are extremely happy with the care and education that the nursery provides. “Parents say they find it beneficial to enter the nursery when dropping children off and collecting them. They comment that seeing their children play and talk to their key worker gives the nursery a 'family feel'. This personal approach supports communication and children's wellbeing.”

Emma Northwood, the acting Nursery Manager at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Wellingborough, commented: “We were extremely proud to be rated ‘Good’ in our recent Ofsted inspection. The day went extremely smoothly, and the team were amazing. We are very proud of our team for continuing to give the children the best opportunities to develop and learn.”

Grandir UK Day Nurseries are holding their first ever National Open Day across their Northamptonshire sites on Saturday 7th October 2023, which includes Kiddi Caru in Grange Park, Northampton, Wellingborough and Daventry.

Open day events provided the opportunity for families to see the nursery’s fully-equipped playrooms and outdoor spaces, meet the nursey team who will be able to answer questions about their setting and provide further information, and see the inclusive environment that encourages curiosity, laughter and learning.