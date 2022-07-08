Rising Northants basketball star Athena is teenager on a mission

Rising Northants basketball star Athena Thompson is a schoolgirl on a mission.

Milton Keynes player Athena, 14, from Daventry, was selected to represent England in an overseas tournament and has just won an all-star award at Basketball England’s recent tournament in Manchester.

She got the award with four other girls in the Aspire All-Star National Tournament.

Athena in action.

Played at Manchester's National Basketball Performance Centre, the event brought together Basketball England's four 'Super Regions' - North, South, Central and London - which were created in June 2021. The players wore specially-designed kits for the first time at the event.

Proud mother Kimberley said her daughter has worked hard to achieve her string of notable successes, including being named U14 Girls MVP at the Bev Guymon Memorial Tournament.

She said: “Athena is determined to work as hard to carry on representing her club, town and England and we are all very proud of her.”