'Richard, fetch!': Meet the Northamptonshire pets with human names

Rover, Rex and Spot are the names you would usually expect to hear when someone is introducing you to their pet pooch. Keith, on the other hand, maybe not so much.

However, the people of Northamptonshire have proven otherwise, with over 1,600 of you sending in pictures of your pets with typically human names!

Data taken from Compare The Market pet insurance quotes reveals that some of the most popular names for pets in the UK include Bella, Poppy, Lola, Luna, Alfie and Bob.

Not to mention, the legendary Dave the dog on Channel 4's popular television show Gogglebox winning over the nation's hearts with his regular mischief. Dave was one of the most popular names of pets submitted by our readers!