Rewards for Forces to help our serving forces, veterans, and their families with the cost-of-living

For 18 years we have provided a lifetime of exclusive savings for current and ex-veterans. We are delighted to announce the release of our new website and premium membership offering today following Armed Forces Week.

Still free to join with our standard access, our new website will now include an option of a premium membership priced at £5 per annum. Premium membership offers exclusive discounts from high street retailers, restaurants, pubs, coffee shops and major supermarkets. Members can save up to £252.40 per annum *savings estimated by £400 per month.

Peter Raith, Managing Director at Northampton-based Atlantic Online Media Ltd, says: “I was shocked and appalled to hear that current serving families are having to rely on food banks to make ends meet - if they are struggling, how are veterans coping with the cost-of-living situation?”

Everyday savings to help our military, Veterans, and their families.

“Rewards for Forces has been working hard over the last 12 months to bring our serving military, veterans and their families meaningful discounts and rewards.”

“We have now added major supermarkets, high street retailers, restaurants, pubs and many more to our discount offering - giving back to those who have served.”

Rewards for Forces is a national discount scheme that offers serving members of the forces, veterans and their families' premium discounts and benefits. Servicemen and women, past and present, can sign up to receive thousands of local and national discounts.

