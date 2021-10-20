Revealed: These are the most popular baby names for boys and girls in Northamptonshire in 2020

The baby name data for 2020 was released after a list of the top 100 names was compiled by the ONS.

Across England and Wales, Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular names.

However, in West Northamptonshire, Amelia was the most popular girls' name with 32 babies called it last year.

Baby names

The most popular boys' name in the west of the county was Henry, with 34 counts in total.

In North Northamptonshire, Arthur and Oliver shared the top spot for boys' names with a total count of 32 each.

The most popular girls' name in the north of the county was Amelia, with 34 counts in total.

In 2019 - which was prior to the creation of two unitary authorities we now call North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire - the county's baby name data was divided into seven areas.

In 2019, Northampton's most popular baby boys' name was Oliver (25); Corby's was Archie and Theo (12 each); Daventry's was Charlie (12); East Northamptonshire's was Harry (15); Kettering's was George (15); South Northamptonshire's was Arthur (25); and Wellingborough's was Arthur, Josh and Leo (8).

In the same year, Northampton's most popular girls' name was Amelia (27); Corby's was Amelia (11); Daventry's was Emily and Grace (11); East Northamptonshire's was Amelia (11); Kettering's was Ella and Willow (8 each); South Northamptonshire's was Isla (10); Wellingborough's was Mia (10).