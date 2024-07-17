Reminder for school aged children and young people to get vaccinated ahead of summer holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Northamptonshire Public Health are encouraging primary, secondary and further education students and their parents and guardians, to check their vaccination status, to ensure they are up to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Increased mixing during the holidays means the risk of viruses spreading amongst children and young people is heightened. Some of the most common infections to circulate within our school aged population includes measles, mumps, and meningitis, which can cause severe complications, and in some cases require hospitalisation.

Some children and young people may have missed out on getting their routine vaccinations or are newly eligible, and are therefore being reminded to get this protection. Vaccinations help to boost the immune system and protects against complications an infection can cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children and young people who attend school should have been offered vaccinations through their GP or the school immunisation programme. If your child has missed any doses of these vaccines or does not attend a school setting, please, contact your GP to arrange an appointment.

Vaccination

Dr Annapurna Sen, Health Protection Consultant for West Northamptonshire Public Health has an important message for school pupils and their parents and guardians:

“Across Northamptonshire we have seen a decline in the uptake of childhood and adolescent vaccinations. I am asking for parents and guardians to support in protecting their children and young people this summer by checking their child’s vaccination status, to ensure they have had all their recommended doses. Don’t let an avoidable infection spoil their summer break.

“If your child has missed any vaccinations, please contact your child’s GP as soon as possible to discuss and arrange an appointment.”

For further detail regarding any of these vaccinations, please check out the West Northamptonshire Council Immunisation page.