A pet crematorium has undergone a major refurbishment so owners facing the heartbreak of losing a cherished pet have comforting facilities to say their goodbyes.

Pet Cremation Services (PCS), whose services include pet cremations and burials, has created two reflection rooms at their headquarters - West Lodge Farm in Guilsborough - where owners can say their farewells and grieve in private.

Managing director, Glenn Tuck, whose family established PCS 30 years ago, said: “Saying goodbye to a much-loved pet is heart-breaking because they are a member of the family to many of us so it is really important to provide the best possible facilities for those who have lost a pet.

Managing director at PCS, Glenn Tuck, holding a remembrance book.

“Part of the owner’s journey is saying goodbye to their pet and that helps them to come to terms with losing their pet. Having the reflection rooms allows them to grieve properly at an emotional time."

The reflection rooms are modelled on facilities provided by various human funeral directors to help create the best possible experience at what can be a stressful and upsetting time for owners.

Grieving owners can sign remembrance books and receive support from PCS’ specially trained team members while they wait for their pet’s ashes to be returned.

Mr Tuck continued: “It enables owners to have privacy and an opportunity to reflect and talk openly about their pet. We see the full range of emotions, from people who are in tears to people who are happy that their pet has had a good life.

Managing director at PCS, Glenn Tuck, pictured in one of the reflection rooms.

"Although it is a difficult time for owners, we have received really positive feedback about the new facilities and how it has brought people comfort at a difficult time.”

PCS crematoriums offer a dignified cremation or burial facility for companion animals, either directly to the public or through a veterinary practice.

As well as providing cremation service for clients of UK veterinary practices, PCS delivers bereavement training for veterinary professionals through its sister company, Compassion Understood.