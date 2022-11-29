Our community needs us. Get involved with volunteering in Northamptonshire and TOGETHER, let’s be there!

On International Volunteer Day (IVD) 5th December, 2022, we celebrate our theme of solidarity through volunteering. For the future of our planet, we must act together and we must act now. This is not an era to stand alone but together, as one, in solidarity with each other.

To celebrate International Volunteer Day, Northamptonshire’s own General Practice Alliance (GPA) has spearheaded a fantastic online resource Volunteer Passport. It is a tool that breaks down the entry barriers and bureaucracy that too often can discourage people and organisations from getting involved. It allows the user the flexibility to unlock their own schedule by matching opportunities with their own availability.

If you’ve tried volunteering before or are thinking about getting involved for the first time, now is a great time to join in and make a difference. Shaun Carpenter, the Coordinator of Volunteer Passport, explains:

Get involved with volunteering

‘Volunteer Passport offers so many different opportunities. I strongly agree with the UN’s belief that ‘volunteering is where compassion meets solidarity. Both share the same root values – supporting each other from a position of trust, humility, respect and equality.’ When large groups of volunteers come together and bring a wealth of diversity, skills and experience, it can have a seismic impact on the individual’s wellbeing and greatly benefit the wider community.’

‘Currently, Volunteer Passport has over thirty different organisations looking for volunteers, but sadly, since the covid pandemic, there has been a 40% drop in the number of people that get involved. The Team at Volunteer Passport are determined to change that. I have experienced the benefits of volunteering myself first hand. It offers so much and really can help lead to change and support ongoing positive health and wellbeing.

‘Whether volunteering for the first time, or returning to it after a break, Volunteer Passport removes the barriers for getting into volunteering.

‘We are looking to cast the net Countywide to seek out like-minded people who believe in the positivity generated through volunteering.

