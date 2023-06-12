Opening of Northampton Saints Foundation’s Corby hub will put town’s young people on the path to a much brighter future

The hub, based at Stewart and Lloyds Rugby Football Club in the town, was officially opened by the new Mayor of Corby, Councillor Leanne Buckingham at an event on Wednesday attended by representatives from Northampton Saints Foundation, Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold and the Foundation’s ambassador, Jack Fleckney.

The new hub will allow the Foundation to support young people aged between seven and 16 from across the north of the county who have become disengaged from mainstream education through its social inclusion programme, Engage. Each session uses the values of rugby to inspire, support and educate young people to develop new skills and build their confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hub has been funded largely by Northampton Saints Foundation ambassador and adventurer Jack Fleckney who raised £45,000 by taking part in a 24-hour chin up event in 2021. Stewart and Lloyds Rugby Club will also receive additional funding which they will plough back into grassroots rugby.

Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, Mayor of Corby, Councillor Leanne Buckingham and Jordan Letts, Head of Northampton Saints Foundation, celebrate the opening of the Corby Hub.

Head of Northampton Saints Foundation, Jordan Letts, said: “The opening of our sixth hub in Corby means a tremendous amount to all of us.

“We started off in 2017 with one hub and now we have six, in Northampton, Milton Keynes, Ipswich and here in Corby. Back in 2017 we held 612 sessions this academic year we will be holding 5,100.

“Many of the young people are among the most vulnerable in our society and we are passionate about doing everything we can to support them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said the opening of the hub was an important moment for the town.

Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, Mayor of Corby, Councillor Leanne Buckingham and Jordan Letts, Head of Northampton Saints Foundation, celebrate the opening of the Corby Hub.

He said: “We often talk about how we deal with crime and solve problems after they happened, but this hub allows us to look at the issues before they happen. “I am completely in awe of the Foundation, and the work it does to support our young people.”

Corby mayor, Councillor Leanne Buckingham, said the opening of the hub was another example of the town using its strong sporting traditions to nurture the next generation.

She said: “Sport has always brought our community together and the connection between the rugby club, which was founded by the steelworks, and Northampton Saints Foundation is yet another example. It is a fantastic initiative, and I’m honoured to be here to officially open the new hub.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff from the Foundation work closely with each young person and with their referrer, parent or carer, to understand their individual circumstances and needs. A progression pathway will then be created to help them reintegrate and engage with their learning. Over a maximum of 15 hours per week, young people visit the hubs, away from their everyday routine to learn the skills they need to take on life’s challenges.