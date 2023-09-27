Nursery staff celebrate 4,000 years of service to children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The practitioners from the day nursery on the hospital site in Cliftonville joined 200 colleagues at a special dinner marking 15 years and over at the employee owned Childbase Partnership, a UK Great Place to Work and a Sunday Times Best Place to Work 2023.

In addition to a share in cash rewards totalling nearly £160,000 so far this year, marking long service achievements from 5 years upwards at the company, the partygoers also receive an extra week of annual leave in their milestone year.

Brenda Whateley, celebrating 15 years and a member of the Nene Valley team – one of 44 award-winning company day nursery teams in England - was a single mother when she started work.

L-R: Brenda Whateley, Stacey Dunkley, Pearly Green, Karen Brett

“They recognised that I had skills and relevant experience and trained me up funding both my NVQ qualifications in childcare and early years education. I love my job and get enormous satisfaction seeing children thrive and knowing I have contributed to their development,” she said.

“We are all partners in our employee-owned company which means everybody has a voice and equal share in the profits through the Partnership Dividend. It really is a great place to work, and I am enormously proud of what we achieve together,” she added.

Emma Rooney, Chief Executive Officer at Childbase Partnership – employee-owned since 2017 with 44 award-winning day nurseries in England - described her long serving colleagues as standard-bearers’ for the company’s mission to deliver outstanding outcomes for over 6,000 children.

“You are role models, mentors and a source of inspiration and motivation to your colleagues company wide. I am immensely proud to work alongside each and every one of you and look forward to seeing all of the great things I know you will accomplish in the coming years,” she said.