Nursery children in Northampton learn about compassion and the importance of helping others.
‘Local charities need our help more than ever’
Children at Child First Nursery in Moulton have been raising money for 100 Ladles Action for Homelessness and Hunger.
As a setting each year around Halloween the children and staff from Child First Moulton hold an event to raise money to help purchase items for the charity to distribute to their clients such as sleep mats, sleeping bags and we have even purchased tents.
A spokesperson said: “At Child First we believe in teaching children about compassion and the importance of helping others and local charities need our help more than ever. Our families are always willing to help and support us with this aim.
“This year our charity event has been a Scarecrow competition and Autumnal Craft fair and our resident artist, Natalie, worked on producing some fabulous Autumn Wreaths with the children in the Art Studio which will brighten up the front doors of the houses they will be hung on.”