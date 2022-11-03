Nursery children in Northampton learn about compassion and the importance of helping others.

Children at Child First Nursery in Moulton have been raising money for 100 Ladles Action for Homelessness and Hunger.

As a setting each year around Halloween the children and staff from Child First Moulton hold an event to raise money to help purchase items for the charity to distribute to their clients such as sleep mats, sleeping bags and we have even purchased tents.

A spokesperson said: “At Child First we believe in teaching children about compassion and the importance of helping others and local charities need our help more than ever. Our families are always willing to help and support us with this aim.

The Scarecrows came in many different designs, including a Saints player, Desi Girl and Skeleton.