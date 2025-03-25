Northants charity giving disabled children the opportunity to horse ride has been described as a ‘lifeline’

A Northamptonshire charity, which gives disabled children the opportunity to horse ride, has been described as a “lifeline” to the community.

Venture RDA, which stands for ‘riding for the disabled’, was formerly known as Wilby RDA and has been making a difference since 1996.

JD Hives has been a trustee of the charity since 2021, after she began volunteering in 2009, and she spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about the impact that Venture RDA has.

The charity offers a nurturing horse riding facility which enables children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to develop confidence.

“We see so many wonderful families looking for opportunities for their children and they can’t find the right fit,” said JD. “We offer a happy, inclusive and safe experience for everyone, and the families end up failing in love with it. It is a want, a need and a lifeline.”

110 children currently benefit from the work of Venture RDA and this has grown by more than half the amount since the charity’s relaunch back in 2021.

JD shared the many benefits include reduced isolation and an increase in shared experiences and belonging. One attendee was even praised by their physiotherapist for the steps they took forward with their mobility as a result of horse riding.

The self-funded and volunteer-run charity, located in Hannington, has been fundraising to construct a building to house a mechanical horse.

This will allow riders to continue after they have outgrown the charity’s real ponies, as well as when adverse weather stops their usual outdoor activities.

The facility consists of an Olympic standard mechanical horse, a hoist system to assist in getting children on, and an interactive screen that shows varying visual aids – such as riding along the beach or through a zoo.

The official opening is planned for April 19 and JD is pleased that this addition will make a safe horse riding experience accessible for all children.

It will also ensure that individuals can utilise the space for as long as they can, as they have one rider who continues to attend at 22 years old as a result of the positive impact.

For more information on Venture RDA, visit the charity’s website here.