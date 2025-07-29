Northamptonshire farm to reopen popular pick-your-own sunflower field for summer holidays

A Northamptonshire farm is gearing up to reopen its popular pick-your-own sunflower field for the summer holidays.

Overstone Grange, which hosts pick-your-own pumpkins annually, will open its sunflower field and play patch on Wednesday July 30.

The field will be a sea of yellow – perfect for those summer photos – and there will be things for children to find on the way round, to help keep them entertained during the school holidays.

The farm also hosts a yearly maize maze, however that is not yet ready to open.

A popular sunflower field in Northamptonshire will reopen this week for the summer holidays. (Picture from a previous year).

Posting on Facebook, Overstone Grange said: “Our maize maze is not quite tall enough yet but the sunflowers are blooming and don’t want to wait! Please head to our website to book tickets. Sunflowers generally bloom for two weeks so don’t delay visiting them. More are blooming every day.

“Our play patch is filled with fun and games. Bale maze, bale tower, sandpits, playhouse, cornhole, pedal tractors, Jenga, Connect 4, football, builders zone and much more.”

Visitors can pick sunflowers to take home with them, but are asked to take their own cutters. There will also be hot and cold refreshments available, as well as picnic benches.

Tickets can be booked on the Overstone Grange website.