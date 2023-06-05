Northamptonshire Children’s Charity Oakland Foundation Website Relaunched

The Oakland Foundation charity, set up by total supply chain solutions provider and family business Oakland International, aims to ensure all children, and particularly those living in poverty or who are disadvantaged, can participate equally, irrespective of social background or physical ability, by offering support to children under the age of 16 and their families through programmes based around education, health and nutrition, and sport.

Oakland Foundation Trustee, Mark Williams, explains: “Our goal was to deliver our visitors with an easier way to learn about the types of support we offer and the youth targeted organisations we work with.

“Our fresh new design is now much easier to navigate, is providing an enhanced user experience and the feedback we’ve received has been extremely positive.”

Increasing their match-funding partnerships and opportunities with councils, the business community and youth groups the Foundation’s focus is to ensure availability of opportunity for all, particularly for those who would not routinely be able to take part in such programmes.

Last year alone the Oakland Foundation awarded grant funding which conservatively supported 3000+ children directly, with partnership development and collaborative funding opportunities a key focus.

Added Mark: “Working with the team from Gambit Nash, who we’ve known for several years, has made the whole process that much easier. We’re simply delighted with the result!”

