News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Northamptonshire Children’s Charity Oakland Foundation Website Relaunched

Children’s charity the Oakland Foundation has relaunched its website featuring a fresh design, improved functionality and easier access to essential information to help suitable applicants obtain support.
By Kathryn WattsContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read

The Oakland Foundation charity, set up by total supply chain solutions provider and family business Oakland International, aims to ensure all children, and particularly those living in poverty or who are disadvantaged, can participate equally, irrespective of social background or physical ability, by offering support to children under the age of 16 and their families through programmes based around education, health and nutrition, and sport.

Oakland Foundation Trustee, Mark Williams, explains: “Our goal was to deliver our visitors with an easier way to learn about the types of support we offer and the youth targeted organisations we work with.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our fresh new design is now much easier to navigate, is providing an enhanced user experience and the feedback we’ve received has been extremely positive.”

Submit Your Story via the link on our websiteSubmit Your Story via the link on our website
Submit Your Story via the link on our website
Most Popular

Increasing their match-funding partnerships and opportunities with councils, the business community and youth groups the Foundation’s focus is to ensure availability of opportunity for all, particularly for those who would not routinely be able to take part in such programmes.

Last year alone the Oakland Foundation awarded grant funding which conservatively supported 3000+ children directly, with partnership development and collaborative funding opportunities a key focus.

Added Mark: “Working with the team from Gambit Nash, who we’ve known for several years, has made the whole process that much easier. We’re simply delighted with the result!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To apply for Oakland Foundation funding or to donate or fundraise, please visit: www.oakland-foundation.com or call 01527 596222.

Related topics:Mark Williams