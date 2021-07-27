Northampton village garage sale takes rolling total to replace run-down play equipment to £30K

Nearly 50 villagers took part in the garage sale.

A garage sale in a Northampton village aiming to raise funds for new playground equipment was a huge success, according to organisers.

Kislingbury playing fields, which is home to football, cricket and bowls clubs, has a playground for children, but much of the equipment has been there since the association was set up in the 1970s so is now broken, run-down and beyond repair.

Earlier this year, a group of parents and Kislingbury Playing Field Association teamed up to launch a campaign to raise £120,000 to replace the equipment.

More than £2,500 was raised by the event.

Due to the pandemic and lockdowns, the first event could not happen until after restrictions were lifted.

On Sunday (July 25), a garage sale took place in the village, which was a huge success and raised at least £2,500.

Lauren Humber, one of the organisers, said: “47 villagers joined in and supported the event and the maps were available from the village shop for £1.

“Lots of new and nearly new items were available, clothes, baby and kids stuff, furniture, teas and coffees, homemade cakes, a tombola, fresh fruit and veg and eggs, fresh flowers, plants, glitter painting, plate smash and much more.

The rolling total for the new play equipment now stand at £30,000.

“The weather held for us after thunderstorms were predicted and the day was a huge success. Lots of people turned out.

“After lockdown it was so lovely to see the villagers come together and reconnect, the village had such a buzz again and all for such a good cause.”

The Sun - the village pub - also had a pint of beer available whereby 50 percent of the profit went to the playground charity.

Money is still coming in from the event, but so far it has raised more than £2,500, which takes the group’s rolling total to £30,000.

Lauren and the team are hoping to hit their £120,000 target within a year, so plans can progress for the new play equipment.

The next event will be the 'Kislingbury Sunday Funday’ on August 29 at the playing fields between midday and 6pm, where all money will go towards the playground fund.

In the meantime, donations can still be made as the online fundraising page will remain open throughout the campaign.