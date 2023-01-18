Northampton veterinary nurse set to walk Ben Nevis with her adopted puppy for RSPCA

A veterinary nurse is set to climb Ben Nevis to raise much needed funds for the Northampton RSPCA branch after they saved the life of her adopted puppy, Star.

Davinia Graves, who works at the Northampton Vets4Pets hospital in Becket Retail Park, is climbing Ben Nevis - the highest mountain in Scotland - in May. She has raised £115 so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davinia, 40, from Daventry, said: “It is really important to me because I work very closely with the RSPCA branch and they do a lot of work for us. They will take on any stray animals we take in and they don’t give up on them.”

Davinia Graves with her adopted puppy, Star.

Star was brought into Davinia’s place of work after she was discovered in a bush cold, malnourished and on the brink of death. She was quickly placed on a drop and into a heated kennel.

Davinia said: “It was touch and go if she would survive due to how poorly she was.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

After around four hours, Star began to show signs of improvement and then - to Davinia and her team’s amazement - the puppy was sitting up. She was offered some food, which she gobbled up.

Vet, Jenny Millington, estimated Star to be around six weeks old and said she is very lucky to be alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davinia and her puppy Star along with a picture of Star when she was first brought into the veterinary hospital.

Star remained in the Vets4Pets hospital for a day before going to a foster home at the RSPCA Northampton branch to continue her care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took the puppy around two weeks to recover and Davinia adopted Star just before Christmas. She was not always called Star, however…

Davinia said: “They called her Faith but, on her chest, she has a white little star and it was Christmas so it all just tied in - and she is a little star!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star’s treatment was not cheap for the RSPCA branch, despite how quickly she recovered. Davina, therefore, wants to raise money for the branch to help them care for and give much needed treatment to their animals.

Davinia said: “Last year I had to say bye to my old rescue dog so I had been waiting for a rescue dog or puppy to come along so, when Star came in, it seemed it was meant to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She’s absolutely brilliant. I’ve got two young kids and she gets on really well with them. She really is a lovely dog. We have no idea of her breed so we are excited to see how she will grow.”

Joining Davinia on her Ben Nevis challenge will be her husband, brother and - of course - Star. Davinia told The Chronicle & Echo that she will only walk Star if she is okay to do so and will take a carrier if needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad