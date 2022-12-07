A Duston pub has been hosting a monthly ‘Doggy Brunch’ to get local dogs and their two-legged families mingling over beverages and sausages.

Greene King pub, The Hart - in Harlestone Road - hosts this special brunch on the last Saturday of every month.

An exclusive brunch menu is served for humans at the event along with a free ‘puppuccino’ - whipped cream in an espresso cup - and a sausage for their canine companions.

The Doggy Brunch at The Hart pub in Duston. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

Pub general manager, Daniel Lawton, said: “I just love meeting all the dogs. I love giving them all the fuss.

“We are a community pub and there’s a lot of dog owners in the area so I think it is a nice social event for owners of dogs to meet one another and socialise their dogs better.”

Daniel launched the brunch just before the first Covid-19 national lockdown in 2020 after he became inspired by a venue in Portsmouth, which ran a similar event.

Daniel told the Chronicle & Echo that The Hart has always been a dog-friendly pub and the brunch has attracted up to 30 dog owners each month.

He said: “They love it. It is very chatty and social and they seem to really enjoy it.”

The Doggy Brunch at The Hart takes place on the last Saturday of each month from 10am to 12pm.

The next brunch is set to take place on January 27, 2023. A dog groomer will also be onsite to give pooches their ultimate ‘new year, new me’ trim.

For more information, follow The Hart’s Facebook page.

