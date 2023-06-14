News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike

Northampton families stick together this summer and holiday with at least three generations

83% of vacationers in Northampton plan to holiday with at least three generations of their family this year
By charlotte skinnerContributor
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST- 2 min read

Multigenerational holidays are a key trend for 2023, with people desperate to make up for lost time after Covid. According to a new survey, 83% of vacationers in Northampton are now contemplating the idea of planning a getaway involving at least three generations of their family. Grandparents are excited to celebrate milestone events with 33% with a fifth saying it is key they can indulge in luxury experiences.

It can be difficult to keep three generations happy, 52% want to explore and discover shared interests together. For parents with children under one, the excitement of booking multigenerational holidays is just beginning with 95% saying they would consider booking one.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having other members of the family about helps take the burden off new parents with 55% saying a multigenerational holiday is so important for them as they are more relaxed than when they are at home.

Library picture (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)Library picture (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Library picture (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Most Popular

The research, commissioned Visit Dubai and based on a survey of a thousand British adults, suggests families are increasingly looking for opportunities to spend quality time together with 70% expressing a desire to creating lasting memories while on holiday.

One thing that the whole family can agree on, is that good weather is at the top of the agenda with parents saying this is the most important thing for them (60%) grandparents agree at 52%, and kids at 46%

TOP HOLIDAY PRIORITIES BY GENERATION

Parents:

Good value (61%) Good weather (60%) Plenty of activities for everyone (54%) A stress-free and relaxing experience (52%) Entertainment (50%)

Children:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lots of kid’s activities (68%) Entertainment (65%) Good weather (46%) Plenty of activities for everyone (37%) Safety (25%)

Grandparents:

Good weather (52%) A stress-free and relaxing experience (49%) Good value (47%) Safety (37%) Entertainment (32%)

Related topics:Northampton