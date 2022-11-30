Northampton dance school bring home three trophies from Birmingham competition!

My daughter Ella Mae attends a small dance school at the Pastures community centre in Kingsthorpe Northampton . The dance school ‘Unified School of dance’ is run by a very dedicated coach Lorraine. Children of all ages attend, enjoying the club whilst learning different styles of dance.

The dance school took part in a competition ‘Born2perform’ in Birmingham ( 26.11.22) competing against other dance schools from the Midlands. Two teams of children from Unified school of Dance won 1st place in their categories and a duet partnership also won 1st!