Northampton based creator Louise Pentland launches Paddington Happy Meal
Available nationwide from 22nd November until 3rd January, the Paddington Happy Meal® encourages families to be kind like Paddington, the bear loved by all, who has the power to ignite acts of kindness in everyone he meets.
The mother and daughter duo put their crafting skills to work creating festive gift tags, inspired by the Paddington toys and books.
Each Happy Meal® will offer customers the choice of an EXCLUSIVE Paddington plush toy or a Paddington book - inspired by the animated television series, 'The Adventures of Paddington.'
There are 10 Paddington plush toys dressed in a combination of winter outfits and festive attire. Each plush toy comes with Paddington's iconic "Please look after this bear. Thank you." tag, with a unique message of kindness inspiring children to spread joy this season.
For those looking for a festive tale, families can choose from two enchanting Paddington books – "First Snow" and "The Christmas Wish".