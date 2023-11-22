Northampton based creator Louise Pentland launches Paddington Happy Meal

Louise Pentland and daughter Pearl have teamed up with McDonald’s to launch the NEW Paddington™ Happy Meal®.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Available nationwide from 22nd November until 3rd January, the Paddington Happy Meal® encourages families to be kind like Paddington, the bear loved by all, who has the power to ignite acts of kindness in everyone he meets.

The mother and daughter duo put their crafting skills to work creating festive gift tags, inspired by the Paddington toys and books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each Happy Meal® will offer customers the choice of an EXCLUSIVE Paddington plush toy or a Paddington book - inspired by the animated television series, 'The Adventures of Paddington.'

Louise Pentland and daughter Pearl with the new Paddington Happy Meal toys and books

There are 10 Paddington plush toys dressed in a combination of winter outfits and festive attire. Each plush toy comes with Paddington's iconic "Please look after this bear. Thank you." tag, with a unique message of kindness inspiring children to spread joy this season.