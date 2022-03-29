Northampton baby charity receives £1,000 donation from housebuilder

A Northampton baby charity has received a £1,000 donation from a housing developer to assist with its work helping new mothers and their new born babies.

Baby Basics opened in 2013, to work with midwives, health visitors and other professional bodies to provide much needed items and help for vulnerable groups such as teenage mums, asylum seekers, and women fleeing domestic violence and trafficking.

Julie Bainbridge, operations lead at Baby Basics, said: “We were so pleased and excited when we received the news that Barratt Homes was going to make a donation. It means so much that the employees of Barratt Homes have voted and chosen our charity to support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Baby Basics team showing Christina Wilkinson the goods they supply to new mothers

“We have seen an increase in referrals due to the current significant increase in the cost of living, and we are anticipating a further rise in referrals this year.

“The funding will assist our charity with ensuring new mums in need will receive a Baby Basics starter pack filled with essential items for the first three months of a new-born.

"One of our starter packs consists of a Moses basket, along with a new mattress, baby clothing, bedding and towels and are packed with toiletries for both new mum and baby.”