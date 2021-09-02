New outdoor space brings Northampton community together...and here's what they produced

Residents enjoying the allotment.

People living in Northampton who were given an outdoor space to grow food and enjoy the outdoors revealed the fruits of their labour at an open day.

The space was created by local housing provider, Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH). The open day was to showcase what the plot holders had produced.

Southfields resident Nicola, who has been nurturing one of the plots, said: “Me and my children love spending time at our allotment plot. They love getting involved and helping me, and they’re really enjoying seeing everything grow.

"I find working on the plot really helps my wellbeing, it means I have a reason to get out of the house and spend time outdoors somewhere peaceful.

"We love the little touches at the garden, like the bench. It means we can take a picnic along and spend lots of time there.

"It’s really helping to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays.”

Members of the NPH team volunteered their own time to join residents for the clearance of this overgrown area and make it useable for the first time.

The woodwork team at mental health charity, Workbridge, helped by building 28 raised beds and donated a big bench where residents can sit back and enjoy the space.

Many of the plot holders live in flats and have no access to gardens. NPH’s allotment project gives them the chance to grow their own flowers, vegetables and other plants.

It is also a great opportunity to meet other people from the neighbourhood.

Cam Whyld, head of customer engagement at NPH added: “Sites like this are difficult to come by, but we really wanted to give Southfields residents a space to grow their own food and plants, whilst also joining an active and kind community of gardeners at the wider allotment area.

