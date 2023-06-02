New family support sessions launching in Wellingborough with scam advice event

Speaking about the event, Lucy Darnell of Home Instead East Northants said, “It is estimated that elderly people are losing more than a million pounds a day due to the rise in online scams which is a really worrying statistic.

“We are grateful to Northamptonshire Police for partnering with us for this information event. I am sure that many of our clients’ family members will be interested in attending but it’s open to anyone who would like to know more.”During the session, Northamptonshire Police will share the latest advice on scams; in particular how to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Spot the signs of romance fraud• Identify fake calls, texts and messages• Avoid doorstep crime• Protect your personal information online, and• Keep devices secure.

Lucy Darnell of Home Instead

The team at Home Instead has released the dates and topics for future Key to Care sessions; a Dementia Family Workshop on Friday 30th June (12 noon – 2pm) at Waitrose in Rushden. And same time, same place for a session on accessing the right care for an ageing relative or friend, ‘My loved one needs care – where do I go?’.

Sessions are free and open to anyone who is looking for advice, support or needs signposting to the right organisations.

In closing, Lucy said, “We are really excited to be launching the new Key to Care sessions. We really hope they will provide invaluable to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are some fabulous organisations both nationally and locally who we work alongside and can signpost to. It is our plan to bring in subject matter experts, such as the police to talk about fraud, to share their knowledge alongside ours at the sessions.”

Home Instead East Northants has been providing care for local people for over thirteen years, making it possible for people to stay living at home when they require care. Its compassionate care professionals deliver support including personal care, such as help with dressing and bathing, specialist dementia care, companionship and home help.