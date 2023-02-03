New community space included in plans for redevelopment of Ecton Brook care home site in Northampton

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has announced the proposed redevelopment of the former care home at Ecton Brook for new affordable housing and a new community hub on land adjacent to the site.

The proposals will see the site redeveloped to provide 18 brand new, affordable rent, two-, three- and four-bedroomed homes. The new homes will be energy-efficient, featuring solar PV panels and air source heat pumps, and the on-site parking with include electric vehicle charging points.

The new homes add more family homes to WNC’s housing stock, which is managed by Northamptonshire Partnership Homes (NPH). An additional proposal aims to provide a community hub on an existing plot of land close to the care home. This new community hub will provide a space for residents to run social activities for local people of all ages.

Proposed site plan

Alongside the new homes, this space will be managed by NPH, which already manages 15 hubs across Northamptonshire, and will feature a main room, kitchen, toilets and full disabled access. Once open, the space will be available for all local residents to use.

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “Housing is one of the most important services the Council provides, and it is vital that we continue to build the homes people need while striving to achieve the best outcomes for our area in terms of sustainability and affordability. We are delighted to see this development progressing, and look forward to seeing the community hub brought to life to provide a range of facilities for local people.”

Olukunle Olujide, director of development at NPH said: “The residents of Ecton Brook and Council Ward Members have told us how important it is for them to have a community space, and so we’re delighted to be able to include this new hub in our plans for the care home redevelopment.