Network group gives The Lighthouse Centre in Northampton a £500 boost
'This generous contribution will make such a difference and help us to keep visiting our vulnerable patients'
Gemma Dearsley, founding member of The Lighthouse Centre, has been presented with a £500 cheque donation from local independent business network group Cornerstone.
The Lighthouse Centre is a charity that provides complementary therapies to those with long-term conditions or needing palliative care in Northampton. Services offered include massage to ease pain and encourage movement, hypnotherapy to promote sleep and fight fear, or counselling for those patients – and their families – who are facing emotional worries.
Cornerstone was set up in July 2020 as a non-profit organisation by local businesses, for local businesses. From inception Cornerstone wanted to support a local charity by donating any excess funds. The Lighthouse Centre is their designated charity and is represented by Gemma Dearsley – a district nurse practitioner since 2002. At the end of 2021 the excess funds from Cornerstone amounted to £500 and was presented to Gemma at a weekly Wednesday meeting.
Gemma Dearsley was rendered speechless by the unexpected gesture. Eventually, she said: "A massive thank you. This generous contribution will make such a difference and help us to keep visiting our vulnerable patients."
Cornerstone group leader Rob Buxton said: "It was a pleasure to be able to donate to The Lighthouse Centre and we thank Gemma for being a valued member of the group. Cornerstone sets a new standard for Networking, not for profit, solely to support and invest in Northamptonshire businesses."
Meetings are held weekly every Wednesday via Zoom and face-to-face. Visitors are welcome and can attend free of charge.