Nene Valley Day Nursery in Northampton children enjoy visit from firefighters
‘The children were overwhelmed with excitement’
Following an interest in ‘people that help us’, children from Nene Valley Day Nursery in Northampton were delighted to welcome local firefighters to the setting for a special visit.
At the award-winning setting on Northampton General Hospital Complex, firefighters spoke to captivated pre-schoolers about the equipment used to extinguish flames, before showing them the protective clothing worn and giving a guided tour of the fire engine and its sirens.
Children were able to ask the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service heroes any questions to further their knowledge on the topic.
Nene Valley Day Nursery Deputy Manager, Hayley Baverstock explained: “We are so grateful to the firefighters for taking the time to come and visit. The children were overwhelmed with excitement on their arrival and listened intently to everything they had to say. This was a lovely learning opportunity and has given the group a much greater understanding of the important work they do within our community.”