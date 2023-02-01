Nene Valley Day Nursery in Northampton children enjoy visit from firefighters

Following an interest in ‘people that help us’, children from Nene Valley Day Nursery in Northampton were delighted to welcome local firefighters to the setting for a special visit.

At the award-winning setting on Northampton General Hospital Complex, firefighters spoke to captivated pre-schoolers about the equipment used to extinguish flames, before showing them the protective clothing worn and giving a guided tour of the fire engine and its sirens.

Children were able to ask the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service heroes any questions to further their knowledge on the topic.

Firefighters visit Nene Valley pre-schoolers