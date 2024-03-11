Mum's the world at Juniper House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents at Barchester Healthcare’s Juniper House Care Home, in Brackley, celebrated Mother’s Day with an afternoon tea and a live entertainment by the amazing Amanda Seal. The home was beautifully decorated with fresh flowers and buntings for the occasion.

Staff at Juniper House arranged a tea party, live entertainment, flowers and gifts for every resident. Our Chef, Jane Robbinsprepared a special menu and a delicious array of fresh cakesto mark the day.

General Manager, Seema Thomas said, “We’ve all had a really lovely day. It has been so good to see family members who were able to visit in person and made this day a special one. Our residents enjoyed a fantastic lunch and then a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our brilliant chefs. Days like these are so special. I thank all passionate individuals who were committed to making this event unforgettable’’.

June Houghton, a resident at Juniper House commented “We have been so spoiled today, the staff always go to great lengths to make sure days like this are so special. We all had a fabulous afternoon tea and cakes, I absolutely loved it.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Juniper House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides nursing care, residential care, Dementia care and respite care.