Mother’s Day poll shows 54% of Midland mums kept their pregnancy journey a secret

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The survey is part of the charity’s Mother’s Day campaign We See A Mum to highlight the different ways people become parents, the struggles faced by some and the complex range of emotions triggered by their experiences.

The charity launched the campaign in 2022 to recognise all mums, wherever they are on their pregnancy journey, and aims to encourage people to talk more openly about different paths to parenthood.

The poll also highlighted that:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YouGov

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· 36% of Midlands Adults agreed that we should talk more about people’s different experiences of becoming a parent.

· 31% of mums in the Midlands find Mother’s Day too commercial.

· 14% of mums from the Midlands find the day difficult as there are too many expectations.

43% of mums from the Midlands expressed happiness when thinking about Mother's Day.

61% of mums from the Midlands first felt like a parent when they held their baby in their arms and 12% felt like a mum when they had a positive test pregnancy test.

Kath Abrahams, Tommy’s Chief Executive said:

“Our poll suggests that sadly, many mums in the Midlands find it difficult to share their journey to parenthood, even with their own mum. At the same time, many of those who took part said we should be able to talk more openly about experiences such as baby loss and difficulties conceiving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We See A Mum was created to capture different moments from different journeys, from the joyous to the devastating. Our message is that all mums should feel able to share their story and know they will be supported, whatever challenges and losses they have been through or are going through.

“Every experience should be recognised, and every mum celebrated and supported, from the moment they feel like a parent. For some, that’s when they hold their baby in their arms. For others, it’s when they see a positive pregnancy test.

“Whenever it happens, no mum should have to hide that precious moment. At Tommy’s, we see a mum, and we’re here to support you.”

To speak to a Tommy’s midwife about any aspect of your pregnancy, or if you need support and advice following a pregnancy loss, contact the team at [email protected]. You can also call them for free on 0800 014 7800 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm).

ENDS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information please contact Sarah Wallace [email protected] or 07870210025

Notes to editor

About Tommy’s

We’re Tommy’s, the leading charity that exists to stop the heartbreak and devastation of baby loss and make pregnancy and birth safe – for everyone.

Bringing together a network of expert researchers, healthcare professionals and passionate supporters, Tommy’s is a community dedicated to making pregnancy safer and helping more families bring a healthy baby home. Together, we’re finding ways to stop miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth by translating our research into breakthroughs which change the lives of women, birthing people and their families.

To achieve our mission, we’re driving change through:

· Our world-leading research which is growing evidence, finding new tests and treatments and improving maternity care for all

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Our specialist NHS clinics for those who need additional care and support

· Our evidence-based pregnancy information, baby loss resources and team of Tommy’s midwives to provide support for everyone, throughout their pregnancy journey

· Our public health campaigns and policy work, seeking to mobilise for change and raise awareness of the scale of the issue to bring about much-needed improvements – and consistency – in care nationwide

· Our partnerships with communities and experts to tackle inequities and reduce health disparities for those most at risk of pregnancy complications and loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is only possible thanks to our supporters and partners who help us to achieve more impact.

We’ve made huge progress, but there’s still so muchto be done. Right now, 1 in 4 pregnancies in the UK end in loss and devastated parents are still being told it’s ‘just one of those things’. This simply isn’t good enough.

With the strength of our community, we know we can make change happen. Together, we can save babies’ lives.

YouGov