With the arrival of March comes the rapid approach of Mother's Day (March 27).
Don't panic - if you still haven't made plans or you have no idea what to do, we have got you covered with this guide to Mother's Day special deals and packages in Northamptonshire.
Whether your mum is partial to a boozy afternoon tea, a fine dining experience or a good spa pampering, Northamptonshire has got it all.
Are you a business offering special deals or packages for Mother's Day? Email [email protected] with details and images.
Here are a list of places you can take your mum to in Northamptonshire this Mother's Day:
1. Mother's Day 'Tiddley Tea' at The Eccentric Englishman
Pay a visit to The Eccentric Englishman bar on St Giles Street in Northampton town centre on Sunday, March 27 for a special Mother's Day afternoon tea. It will be served with a glass of prosecco and your mother will also be pampered with a choice of a mini manicure, pedicure or gel polish. If mum is partial to a cocktail, she can upgrade to a 'tiddley' tea with her choice of a cocktail in a teapot. Mother's Day 'tiddley tea' costs £45 or standard Mother's day afternoon tea costs £35. Prices vary from £20 to £30 for those accompanying her. Call 01604 626977 for more information.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
2. Afternoon Tea with Sweat Pea's at Kelmarsh
You can treat your mum to afternoon tea by Sweet Pea at Kelmarsh Hall from Monday, February 28. Enjoy sandwiches, homemade scones, cakes and a glass of fizz or elderflower cordial and then wander around the Grade II listed gardens for £25 per person. Call 01604 686 543 for more details.
3. Fine dining, lunch, afternoon tea and music at Whittlebury Hall
Whittlebury Hall has plenty on offer this Mother's Day including a three-course carvery lunch and a gift for mum at £35 per adult, fine dining at their triple AA-rosette restaurant 'Murrays', tribute nights including ABBA and Take That, afternoon teas and spa days. Plenty of choice to spoil your mother rotten! Call 01327 850489 for more information.
4. Mother's Day Lunch at Kettering Park Hotel & Spa
Take your mum to Kettering Park Hotel & Spa on Sunday, March 27 to treat her to a three course Mother's Day lunch between 12.45pm and 2.45pm. The lunch costs £32 per person and there will also be a free gift thrown in there for mum. To book, call 01536 416666 or email [email protected]