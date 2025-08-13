Mother to take over Northants playgroup to prevent closure after founder stepped back after a decade

A mother is taking over a Northamptonshire playgroup to prevent its closure after the founder stepped back from the role after a decade of hard work.

Julia Saph will run Denton Village Tots from September, which is a voluntary initiative offering the opportunity for children to play while parents and carers enjoy each other’s company.

Julia shared that there had been no applications for the role before she put herself forward, and it was a no-brainer as she does not work on Thursdays when the group operates.

The mother felt passionately about taking on this “meaningful” work alongside her other role of looking after a lady with learning difficulties through the Shared Lives scheme. Ahead of that, Julia worked in childcare for 15 years which made this an ideal fit.

With the former leader’s children now grown up, she decided to say goodbye to this chapter of her life and pass the group onto someone else – and Julia looks forward to putting her spin on the offering.

“There will be a warm welcome, friendly faces and a place for parents and carers to meet up and chat while their children enjoy toys, messy play and crafts.”

The sessions will take place every Thursday from 9.30am until 11.30am at Denton Village Hall from September 4. For just £3.50 per child, this includes entry, a snack, drink and the accompanying adults get free tea and coffee.

Julia continued: “I really want to make it fun and inviting, and I applied for a grant for new toys and equipment. There will be more arts, crafts, messy play and a nice space to make new friends and find people to talk to for parents and carers.”

When asked why she feels so passionately about the voluntary initiative, Julia shared that she took her five-year-old son there when he was little. This was during the pandemic and Julia says it was a “really important” part of her routine.

“It’s really important to meet others and make friends as parenting can be isolating and lonely,” said Julia. “There’s not that many playgroups around anymore and they’re a safe space.”

For more information on Denton Village Tots, visit the group’s Facebook page here.