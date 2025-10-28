Mother says there are ‘no words to describe heartbreak’ after two children were born sleeping

A Northampton mother says there are “no words to describe how heartbreaking it is” after two of her children were born sleeping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Markie lost her daughter Ariyah-Rose in January 2024, when she was born sleeping at 22 weeks weighing a tiny 270 grams.

She then lost her baby son Rowan in August 2025, who was born sleeping at 16 weeks weighing an even smaller 60 grams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You never expect it to happen to you,” Sarah told the Chronicle & Echo. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking. There are no words to describe how heartbreaking it is.”

Sarah Markie tragically lost her daughter Ariyah-Rose in January 2024, when she was born sleeping at 22 weeks weighing a tiny 270 grams.

Sarah praised the “amazing” support she received from staff members at Northampton General Hospital during both her experiences of loss.

“They were there with me every step of the way and supported me when I needed it most,” said Sarah, who is also a mother to Freya and Louie. “They do so much for families who have lost babies.”

Sarah held a fundraising event at the start of this year to mark a year since Ariyah-Rose was born sleeping, and she will hold another in January 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only will this mark the two-year anniversary of her daughter’s death, but raise awareness of baby loss and more vital funds for the family bereavement facilities at Northampton General Hospital.

Sarah then sadly lost her baby son Rowan in August 2025, who was born sleeping at 16 weeks weighing an even smaller 60 grams.

Sarah said: “It’s important to be able to help the hospital build the Daisy Suite so bereaved parents and families can have quality time with their babies away from the labour ward.”

The first fundraiser generated around £800 towards creating a safe and caring environment for grieving families.

The upcoming fundraiser is planned for January 10, 2026 at Grange Park Community Centre, where there will be performances, a disco, karaoke, games and a book for families to leave touching tributes to babies they have lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah is also looking for more raffle prizes to add to what has already been gifted by generous people and companies.

“It would mean everything,” she said. “The more prizes we have, the more funds are raised. I also have an online fundraising page set up if people would rather make a donation.”

For more information and to show your support, you can visit Sarah Markie’s online fundraising page here.