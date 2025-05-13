Mother ‘overwhelmed’ by response to SEN communication tags which are now being sold globally

A Northampton mother is “overwhelmed” by the response she has received to SEN communication tags she made for her autistic son, which are now being sold globally.

Sophie Haynes recently launched her small business SEN Talk Tags, which was inspired by her five-year-old son’s autism diagnosis and aimed to help him express his needs and emotions.

What started as a personal project quickly grew into providing durable, 3D-printed communication tools for non-verbal and neurodivergent children.

Unlike laminated alternatives, these tags are waterproof, wipe clean and are built to last, meaning families and teachers no longer have to replace them regularly.

Sophie is proud to have designed products with real life in mind, which are ready for “sticky hands, unexpected spills and everyday adventures”.

It was in February when Sophie first began making the tags for her five-year-old and by March, SEN Talk Tags had been established to meet the demand among local families and people further afield.

She was first encouraged to sell the tags by the ladies who run a SEN support group she attends, and Sophie says it “blew up from there”.

It began with 20 sales in a week and Sophie then created a website and social media platforms. She said it went from “0 to 100” and she has shipped as far as America, Canada and the Philippines.

Talking about the impact the tags have on her own son, Sophie told the Chronicle & Echo: “They have made a huge difference. My son is verbal but in social situations – when we are out and about and not in his safe space – he finds it hard to communicate his needs and emotions.

“When he is building up to a meltdown, he points to the overwhelmed card and that is his way to express himself.”

The base set of emotions come as black or white square tags, with a keyring to attach them to a bag or lanyard. These include happy, sad, excited, worried and overwhelmed.

Sophie also does sets for needs and routines, including eat, drink, stop, go, help, please, thank you, home, car and hungry. The toilet set is among her most popular, as it has been praised for helping families with toilet training.

The ID tags let others know if a child is non-verbal or autistic. Sophie explained that these tags help people to understand in public and it minimises judgement and discrimination.

The tags can be personalised to suit the needs of different families and the range of emotions covered continues to grow on a daily basis.

With many having shared how the tags have helped their children feel more understood and empowered, Sophie described the response to SEN Talk Tags as “overwhelming”.

“It’s emotional for me,” she said. “I just made these for my son and now I’ve had hundreds of orders. One person placed five orders in the space of two weeks.”

Customers have praised how durable the products are, which Sophie strived for, and the fact they are bright, colourful and engaging.

Sophie hopes to continue raising awareness about the importance of accessible communication support and reaching more families who may benefit.

She is a full-time carer for her son, as well as having a two-year-old, and this business is run alongside her duties as a mother.

The business currently operates from their family home in Duston, with two 3D printers at the helm, but Sophie is looking to purchase a third to keep up with the growing demand.

Sophie has a range of exciting ideas in the pipeline and has been taking note of customer suggestions to build bigger communication systems moving forward.

For more information on SEN Talk Tags, visit the business’ website here.