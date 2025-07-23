Mother-of-two launches creative pop-up playgroup with plans to expand across all of Northamptonshire

A mother-of-two recently launched a creative pop-up playgroup for young children and their families, with plans to expand across all of Northamptonshire in the near future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Little Play Pantry, which offers thoughtfully curated, role play based sessions which encourage imagination, learning and confidence, was founded by Hannah Woods.

The sessions focus on pretend play, creativity and every area is designed for open-ended fun – from cooking up creations in the mini kitchen to caring for cuddle patients in the toy vet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is suitable for children aged six months to seven years and the business journey has kickstarted in Hannah’s hometown of Daventry, before expanding across the entire county.

The Little Play Pantry, which offers thoughtfully curated, role play based sessions which encourage imagination, learning and confidence, was founded by Hannah Woods.

The Little Play Pantry is also available for event hire, and has an online shop with toys and kits to continue the magic at home – which is what started all of this to begin with.

Hannah has run another small business called Paper and Wool for the past 10 years, in which she hand makes baby toys and activities.

“I felt I was missing the community side and seeing the kids playing with the toys,” Hannah told this newspaper. “I never got to see the joy they bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I became interested in kids role play toys and saw a gap in the area. There was no play group or place for children to go to experiment with role play toys, imagination and creativity.”

It is suitable for children aged six months to seven years and the business journey has kickstarted in Hannah’s hometown of Daventry, before expanding across the entire county.

The Little Play Pantry had been an idea in the back of Hannah’s mind since November last year and she put her plan into action in April, before opening to the public on July 7.

The pop-up play group is currently operating twice a week from the Brass Band Hall in Daventry, for an hour and 15 minutes from 10am every Monday and Friday.

These sessions can be booked online, and Hannah hopes to add another weekday in the next couple of months at a location in or around Northampton. The hope is to reach more people by moving around, as well as offering flexible hire for parties and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offering is designed with both children and their adult family members in mind. Though Hannah hopes children will love the imaginative activities, it is important that parents enjoy the experience too.

“Soft plays can be overstimulating and loud,” said Hannah, who has a nearly-two-year-old and a four-year-old.

She recalls times when she needed to get out and about as a parent, and would have appreciated somewhere calming, safe and relaxed to visit.

Hannah was asked what she believes sets The Little Play Pantry apart from other businesses catering to families across Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve made a lot of these toys myself,” she said. “Kids need a variety of textures and tactile things that feel real. Children want to play with what their parents use and to feel grown up. I’ve created the toys and areas to feel real and spark imagination. Their eyes light up.”

Hannah has already received positive feedback and families have appreciated the creativity, thoughtfulness and attention to detail.

“I have big dreams for it,” said Hannah. “I eventually want them all over the country, but the short-term goal is spreading out across Northamptonshire.

“We offer free resources and ideas to support playful learning at home, and I’d like to expand this into an online shop to sell those kinds of things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah would also love to collaborate with other local businesses on events to bring families together and build on the community hub she has created with The Little Play Pantry.

For more information on The Little Play Pantry, visit the business’ website here.