Mother launches pop-up events for quality pre-loved children’s clothing after spotting ‘gap in the market’

A mother has launched a venture specialising in pop-up events to sell pre-loved children’s clothing after spotting a “gap in the market” across Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jaime Elderton is the founder and owner of Little Loved Threads UK and has planned her first event, in which the community can purchase clothes up to age 12, on July 6.

Jaime grew up in Duston but has resided in Daventry for the past three years, so it is important to her that this spans across both Northampton and her current hometown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her daughter will turn three in August and she shared the difficulty in finding quality clothes that “don’t cost the earth”.

Jaime Elderton is the founder and owner of Little Loved Threads UK and has planned her first event, in which the community can purchase clothes up to age 12, on July 6.

Jaime expressed that when you use secondhand apps, you have to purchase from multiple sellers and the delivery fees soon mount up.

“With how quickly she is growing, she doesn’t wear things for long,” said Jaime. “There are no kids clothes shops in Daventry and I asked if this is something the community would be interested in.

“I received such a good amount of feedback and took the leap for this whole new venture. I work full-time and look after my daughter, but I’ve always wanted my own small business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I saw a gap in the market for good quality clothes that are affordable, and ones that parents won’t mind if their children grow out of quickly.”

This venture also has an element of sustainability to it, as Jaime hopes it will reduce the amount of clothing that ends up in landfill across Northamptonshire and encourage more people to shop secondhand.

Jaime has also reached out to local bakers to supply goods for the event, as the founder is passionate about giving other businesses a platform in front of the community.

The first of these monthly pop-up events, on July 6, is being hosted at Daventry Town Football Club. Jaime is committed to keeping them free to enter, and families are invited to come along and have a browse at their leisure.

For more information on Little Loved Threads UK, visit their Instagram page here.